Munk Pack Wins 2017 ‘Best Healthy School Snacks’ Contest

Voting recently concluded for the annual Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Best Healthy School Snacks” contest, highlighting new snacks and baked goods particularly suited to meeting the nutritional needs—and taste preferences—of today’s youth.

This year, Munk Pack’s line of Protein Cookies line took away top honors. The soft-baked cookies have 18 grams of plant protein and are a “good source” of fiber, with 6 grams of fiber per cookie. They’re also non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan. They do not contain sugar alcohols, trans fats, dairy, soy or eggs.

Four varieties are available: Coconut White Chocolate Macadamia, Double Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal Raisin Spice. The company notes that the ingredient makeup includes a nutritious blend of nuts, grains and brown rice protein that provides a complete amino acid profile that is “clean and easy to digest.”

While the company’s name ties to its playful use of a chipmunk in its logo, the cookies also use monk fruit extract as a sweetener. Three of the four cookies also use decaffeinated green tea extract in the ingredient mix.

The co-founders of the Munk Pack, Michelle and Tobias Glienke, left their positions in corporate law and finance to pursue their passion of creating innovative snacks suited to today’s on-the-go lifestyles. Their goal was to create “real food that was minimally processed, without the additives and fillers you find in most snacks.” They started offering their products at farmers’ markets and have now expanded to national retail distribution. The company is based in Greenwich, CT.

In addition to the Protein Cookies line, Munk Pack also offers Fruit Squeeze snacks, pouch products suited to all ages, in Apple Quinoa Cinnamon, Blueberry Acai Flax, Raspberry Coconut, Peach Chia Vanilla and Maple Pear Quinoa.