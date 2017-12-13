Consumers Increasingly Skipping Breakfast

Consumers are skipping breakfast slightly more often now than in 2015, and it comes largely at the expense of at-home breakfast occasions, according to Technomic’s recently released 2017 Breakfast Consumer Trend Report. Consumers’ breakfast attitudes are changing as they respond to the busy pace of modern life and evolving definitions of healthy eating. For example, fewer consumers now than two years ago say that skipping breakfast is unhealthy, meaning that snacks or beverages could increasingly be considered suitable replacements for a full morning meal. Operators who evolve and cater to time-crunched consumers will put themselves in the best position to steal share moving forward.

“Speedy service and craveable grab-and-go options can help operators and suppliers engrain themselves into consumers’ morning routines,” explains Kelly Weikel, director of consumer insights at Technomic. “Time also remains a key deterrent to breakfast occasions, so operators will need to push the envelope in terms of convenience. Order-ahead and delivery capabilities are likely to appeal to those who constantly feel short on time in the mornings.”

Key takeaways from the report include:

All-day breakfast menus remain popular, with 30% of consumers saying that they are purchasing breakfast fare beyond morning hours more often now than two years ago

There is opportunity to grow brunch occasions, as 40% of consumers eat brunch at least once a week.

Additionally, 31% of consumers say they consider breakfast to be more of a destination than they did two years ago

Coffee brand loyalty is down. Currently, 37% of coffee drinkers say they are loyal to a coffee brand or the restaurant that serves their preferred coffee, compared to 41% in 2015

Compiling findings from more than 1,500 consumers as well as Technomic’s MenuMonitor and Digital

Resource Library, both powered by Ignite, the comprehensive 2017 Breakfast Consumer Trend Report serves as a guide for foodservice operators and suppliers to understand consumer consumption of and attitudes toward breakfast and to identify key areas of opportunity.

