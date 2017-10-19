thinkThin, a protein bar and food maker, announced the launch of thinkThin Protein Cakes. With 12 grams of protein and one gram of sugar, each package of thinkThin Protein Cakes contains two small round cakes with a decadent center, a creamy coating, and a chocolate drizzle or colorful sprinkles.

"Innovation in our category is so often guided by the traditional protein bar shape, and we wanted to break out of that mold," said Michele Kessler, CEO of thinkThin. "We wanted to offer a solution to bar fatigue with a unique product form and decadent flavor combinations while delivering on the nutritional profile that our consumers know and expect from us."

thinkThin Protein Cakes are available in three flavors:

• Chocolate Cake: A rich chocolate-flavored center with a chocolate coating that is drizzled with dark chocolate

• Red Velvet: A rich chocolate-flavored center with a cream cheese flavored coating and sprinkles

• Birthday Cake: A sweet vanilla-flavored center with a white frosting inspired coating and topped with sprinkles

Along with delivering on both elevated flavor and high protein, they are GMO free, gluten free and are crafted with no artificial flavors and using only plant-based colors.