Karuna Boost Line Expands

After the successful launch of its plant-based, eco-friendly superfood beverages, Karuna announced the introduction of three new flavors. Falling under the Karuna Boost line of coffee-infused products are Café Turmerific and Café Vino.

Café Turmerific is a turmeric-infused coffee drink made by blending coconut cream and turmeric with coffee and features 110 calories in each 12-ounce serving.

Café Vino is a wine-infused coffee drink, featuring layers of flavor, high-quality cacao and the essence of aged red wine, but does not contain alcohol and features 80 calories in each 12-ounce serving.

Under its Karuna Fuel product line, the company introduced Divine Pinkalicious, a protein and complex carbohydrate drink meant to fuel the body with 120 calories. All three of the new flavors are a good source of fiber, iron, potassium and magnesium, and they do not include any added fillers, colors, sugar or preservatives, it adds.

The full product portfolio is available in St. Louis. A 12-ounce bottle of Karuna has a suggested retail price of $4.99.