With tea consumption on the rise, Bigelow Tea is offering a new line of bagged teas: Bigelow Benefits. The line consists of every day teas that support well-being with good-for-you ingredients, the company says. Designed to support clean eating and a healthy lifestyle, these new teas combine premium quality, all-natural herbs traditionally thought to ease everyday issues, it adds.

Bigelow Benefits teas offer functional benefits and are offered in seven varieties: Good Mood, a chocolate and almond herbal tea; Calm Stomach, a herbal teal blending ginger, peppermint and peach; Refresh, a green and matcha tea blend with turmeric and a mild pepper kick; Radiate Beauty, which is a blueberry and aloe herbal tea; Balance, a cinnamon and blackberry herbal tea; Sleep, which is a chamomile and lavender herbal blend; and Stay Well, a lemon and echinacea herbal tea. The line is packaged in boxes of 18 individually wrapped tea bags with a suggested retail price of $2.99 nationwide.