Farmhouse Culture, the brand known for its probiotic-rich Kraut, Fermented Veggies and Gut Shots, launched a new ready-to-drink sparkling probiotic beverage called Gut Punch. Unique from kombucha options, these drinks are made with a fermented beet base and infused with real fruit essences, no sugar added.



Gut Punch is available in five flavors including Mango Guava, Ginger Lemon, Cola, Strawberry Hibiscus, and Cherry Cacao.



With four of the five flavors now available nationwide at Whole Foods and other natural retailers, Farmhouse Culture’s new Gut Punch provides 4 billion CFUs per bottle, providing consumers with an alternative way to achieve a daily dose of gut-healthy probiotics.