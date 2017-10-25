Amazing Grass Seasonal Green Superfoods

Amazing Grass, a brand of plant-based, whole-food powdered supplements and nutrition bars, has started shipping three of its holiday-inspired Green SuperFood blends: Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate Peppermint, and Holiday Cookie. All three limited edition powders are a healthy spin on indulgent seasonal flavors people come to expect this time of year, but without all the fat, calories, and sugars of typical holiday offerings. Amazing Grass Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate Peppermint, and Holiday Cookie Green SuperFoods feature a powerful blend of organic greens, nutritious fruits and vegetables, plus a prebiotic and probiotic digestive blend.



Like all other Amazing Grass products, the seasonal flavors feature the brand’s signature new look, which showcases the real, whole food ingredients that make up every scoop, including alkalizing greens organically grown on its family farm in Kansas. For a fun and merry twist, the iconic Amazing Grass farmer dons a holiday hat on the front label, and each canister is topped off with a bright red cap denoting a special seasonal flavor. Amazing Grass Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate Peppermint, and Holiday Cookie Green SuperFoods are available at retailers nationwide and online this holiday season, while supplies last.



Green SuperFood is a simple way to get a daily dose of greens, fruits and veggies and provides natural energy, helps aid in digestion, boost the immune system, and promotes detoxification.

Additional flavor details include:

• Green SuperFood Pumpkin Spice – A taste of pumpkin pie spiced with cloves, nutmeg and cinnamon.

• Green SuperFood Holiday Cookie – Reminiscent of freshly baked treats.

• Green SuperFood Chocolate Peppermint – A cool, refreshing blast of peppermint paired with rich chocolate.