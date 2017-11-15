Project Juice Creates Adaptogen Lattes

Project Juice, the certified organic cold-pressed juice and clean foods company, helps navigate its customers toward health goals with the creation of new adaptogen lattes, available now at Project Juice locations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Orange County and San Diego.



Project Juice aims to help battle holiday indulgence with its newest adaptogen menu items, which can help the body and brain essentially adapt to stressful circumstances, making it easier to maintain optimum health and happiness. Adaptogens also support a healthy and boosted metabolism, and can help restore balance to the immune, nervous and endocrine systems.



“Adaptogens are more than just an on-trend buzzword,” said Newport Beach resident Marra St. Clair, board certified nutritional consultant and Project Juice co-founder. “These super-herbs have been used for thousands of years in Ayurvedic medicine to support healthy adrenals and to help maintain balance across all bodily systems. Now, we’re making it easy and delicious to get Adaptogens in your morning latte, to achieve the ultimate goal of having our guests leave feeling awesome.”



New lattes include:



• Golden Immunity Adaptogen Latte: Made with a base of turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, coconut mylk and honey, immunity-boosting adaptogens are added to help stimulate the metabolism and decrease inflammation. Made with some of the most potent mushrooms from around the world, this latte’s formula may help rejuvenate all organ systems. Immunity adaptogens: reishi, chaga, lion’s mane mushroom, shiitake, maitake, agaricus, schisandra berry and mangosteen peel.



• Matcha Energy Adaptogen Latte: This latte is energizing, with specific ingredients curated to create energy that is sustainable, without the adrenal collapse and crash. Created with a base of matcha, ginger, coconut mylk and agave nectar, this latte adds North American Rhodiola, Suma (Brazilian Ginseng), Green Coffee Bean, Jatoba, and Guarana for an antioxidant-packed formula, which is rich in fiber, vitamins C, E, B-family vitamins, and minerals including iron, selenium, sodium, calcium, magnesium and phosphorous.



• Brain Alchemy Adaptogen Latte: With raw cacao, rice bran tocos, vanilla, sea salt, coconut-almond mylk and agave nectar, this latte is boosted with gotu kola, ginkgo, brahmi, lion’s mane mushroom, rama tulsi and rosemary. Together these ingredients create a therapeutic and deeply nourishing formula for the brain, helping the body increase circulation, while regulating hypothalamic response, and boosting pituitary function. The herbs in this formula have been shown in studies to stimulate nerve growth factor, and this drink could help relief a depressed system caused by being over-stressed and under-nurtured.



• Detox Tonic Adaptogen Tea: This highly cleansing formula combines iron-rich greens, including spirulina, dandelion and chlorella, with graviola, moringa, chanca piedra, rama tulsi, lemon peel and lemongrass for a delightfully potent superfood tea. The high chlorophyll content supports the liver, and the base of ginger, turmeric, lemon, purified water and honey helps to stimulate digestion, increase circulation and promote alkalinity in the body.



• Skin Potion Adaptogen Latte: Combining the potent benefits of Blue Majik, with horsetail plant, he shou wu, gynostemma, nettles, calendula and comfrey, this latte is rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals, and has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a boon for skin health. The largest organ in our body, it is important to treat its health like that of our other organs -- from the inside, out. This collagen-boosting formula combines these ancient herbs and flowers that have been used for ages to beautify, repair and restore the skin’s radiance. These same properties help boost the health of bones, hair, nails and tissues as well.